Gas in West Michigan down ahead of unofficial close of summer vacations

Labor Day Weekend is almost here, and most families are planning some kind of mini-getaway to mark the occasion.

So— How will gas prices hit your wallet?

You'll be happy to note West Michigan saw a drop in prices over the last week by about 6.6¢ in Grand Rapids— 2.8¢ in Lansing and 11.5 ¢ in Kalamazoo— according to GasBuddy.

Their data says prices were just under 45¢ higher this time last year.

Even diesel is down to its lowest point in years, dropping 3.2¢ over the last week.

Nationally, we're slightly above average. Gas across the US dropped 6.2¢ this week and a little over 20¢ from last month. We trail the nation in year-over-year data with the national average having dropped just over 49¢ from August 26, 2023.

Grand Rapids, US historical gas prices for Aug 26: 2014-2024





August 26, 2023: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g) August 26, 2022: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g) August 26, 2021: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g) August 26, 2020: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g) August 26, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g) August 26, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g) August 26, 2017: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g) August 26, 2016: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g) August 26, 2015: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g) August 26, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

GasBuddy compiles data from over 11 million reports from 150,000 gas stations in the US.

"GasBuddy is now tracking eight states where average gas prices are already below the $3 per gallon mark, along with nearly 20% of gas stations in the country selling gasoline at $2.99 or lower," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "These numbers will continue to look better every week as we move into fall.

The fuel price data tracking company says it will release their Labor Day travel forecast Tuesday.