Funeral Friday for slain Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said

The visitation for fallen Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said took place on Thursday, and his funeral will be Friday.

Before the visitation, Said's body was transported from a funeral home in Grosse Pointe Park to the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

Said was shot and killed in the line of duty over the weekend in Melvindale. The suspect was arrested after a multi-day manhunt.

"He was a damn good officer," Melvindale Police Lt. Matthew Furman said.

"He wanted to pass out toys to kids in the community, and that’s why we’re here tonight, gathering toys at the vigil just to keep his legacy going," Melvindale resident Michelle MacNicol said.

His partner Officer Mohamed Hacham remembers Said, or Mo as his friends called him, as the man who would do anything to keep his community safe.

Mohamed's younger brother, Ahmed, contacted 7 News Detroit reporter Faraz Javed to share more about Mohamed's legacy.

"It's killing me. I ask him for everything. I take his permission before I take my parents' permission. He was everything to us," said Ahmed.

On Sunday morning, Officer Said approached a suspicious person with the intention to help. The police say a scuffle broke out, and the suspect shot Officer Said. At 11:42 a.m., officer down was called in.

"I'm smelling Mo," said Ahmed at his car. "He always talked to me, keep the car clean, make sure it smells good every time."

Ahmed called his brother 'Mo.' His parents and two siblings moved from Yemen 10 years ago.

In addition to his parents, Mo leaves behind two brothers: 22-year-old Ahmed and 7-year-old Yousef, who asks Ahmed every day when Mo will be back.

