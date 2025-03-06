Funeral arrangements announced for Kevin Graves

HOWELL, Mich. — A funeral has been planned for Kevin Graves in Howell, MI.

After 7 years of searching, remains of the 28-year-old were found at the beginning of January this year near the site of the Electric Forest festival, where he’d last been seen on July 1, 2018.

During the initial investigation all those years ago, an anonymous searcher told FOX 17 the marshy, unforgiving terrain had made the efforts to find Graves difficult.

Despite rumors he’d left of his own free will, his family returned to the festival every year, even buying a billboard to keep the search for Kevin at the top of minds in the area.

Kevin is remembered as a loving friend and family member, an avid hunter, and a talented handyman with a generous spirit.

His funeral is planned for late March. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for support to be sent to missing persons search and advocacy group, the Venus Foundation, c/o Kellie Boers, 3904 Hayes St., Portage, MI 49002.

