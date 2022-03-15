Watch
Fred Upton tests positive for COVID-19

FOX 17
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 15, 2022
(WXMI) — Congressman Fred Upton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The congressman made the announcement on his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

Upton adds he is fully vaccinated and is currently “experiencing mild symptoms.”

We’re told Upton plans to self-isolate for a five-day period under protocols outlined by the CDC.

