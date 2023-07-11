Watch Now
Four people killed in crash in Dallas Township

Posted at 11:07 PM, Jul 10, 2023
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were killed after a car struck a tree in Dallas Township on Thursday. The crash occurred on West Townsend Road, west of Jones Road, at about 3:14 p.m.

According to the Clinton County Michigan Sheriff’s Office, an initial investigation revealed that a vehicle being driven by a 22-year-old female from Greenville was traveling eastbound. There were four other occupants in the vehicle.

The 22-year-old driver lost control and went off the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the passengers, an 18-year-old from Muir, was also found deceased at the scene.

The three other passengers were later taken to a hospital. Two of them, a 16-year-old female from Belding and a 21-year-old male from Greenville, later died at the hospital.

The other passenger at the hospital, an 18-year-old from Ionia, is reported as being in stable condition.

The crash is currently under investigation.

