Four people injured in two-vehicle crash in Silver Creek Township

Cass County Sheriff's Office 11202022
The Cass County Sheriff's Department is investigating Saturday's collision that left one man hospitalized.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 19:07:53-05

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Silver Creek Township. The crash occurred at about 8:23 a.m. on M 62 Hwy, west of Pokagon Street.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Steven Smillie was driving westbound on M-62. Smillie’s passengers were 57-year-old Jonathan Sudakin and 78-year-old Harold Lemon.

At the same time, 36-year-old Brandon Lodholtz was traveling eastbound on M-62. His vehicle crossed the center, which caused a head-on collision with Smillie’s vehicle.

Smillie and Lemon were taken to Crowell Health Lakeland Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Sudakin was taken to Borges Lee Memorial. Lodholtz was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by MedFlight.

Seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

