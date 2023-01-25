Founders Brewing Company announces new KBS Chocolate Cherry flavor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing Company has announced its next KBS barrel-aged beer flavor. The flavor is chocolate cherry.

The flavor is described as accenting the existing premium coffee and chocolate flavor with the rich sweetness of cherry.

“This variant is inspired by cherry cordials, with both sweetness and tartness from the cherries balanced against layers of rich chocolate,” said Founders Brewing Company Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “These flavors are really complimentary to the coffee and bourbon notes that you’d expect from KBS, creating a fun new twist on a classic.”

KBS Chocolate Cherry is now available at Founders Brewing Company’s taprooms in Grand Rapids and Detroit. Starting in mid-February, it will be available in stores in 4-packs of 12 oz bottles.

