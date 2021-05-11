Former UAW President Dennis Williams sentenced 21 months in prison for embezzlement

(WXYZ) — A welder who rose from the factory floor to become president of a venerable U.S. labor union was convicted and sentenced to 21 months in prison for corruption.

Ex-UAW President Dennis Williams took winter vacations in the California sun covered by dues paid by members of the United Auto Workers. Williams, who led the UAW from 2014 to 2018, appeared in federal court Tuesday. He's the latest in a long line of union officials who acknowledge betraying members through corruption.

Williams pleaded guilty to an embezzlement scheme that turned union dues into a pot of cash for golf, lodging and fancy meals. The government says Williams “has cast a stain” on the UAW.

Williams was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman to pay $132,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine. Williams must also forfeit all illegally purchased items in connection with the case.

The UAW released a statement following Williams' sentencing saying: