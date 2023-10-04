Former lawmakers and trial attorneys gather to denounce the Michigan Redistricting Commission

DETROIT, Mich. — Former State Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo was joined by former lawmakers and trial attorneys in Detroit on Wednesday, to denounce the Michigan Redistricting Commission. The group says that the commission uses discriminatory practices, which is in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

The group also alleges that the Michigan Redistricting Commission has refused to stipulate the fact that African Americans in Detroit have been systemically discriminated against due to race.

According to the group, the commission knowingly created Communities of Interest to mask the use of racial quotas, which would be in violation of the 14th Amendment.

“It is appalling that an entity operating under a Democratic Secretary of State, which has relied heavily on the Black vote, would perpetuate discrimination, further disenfranchising African American voters,” said Gay-Dagnogo.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled to take place on Thursday in the U.S. Western District Court.

