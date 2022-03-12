Watch
Former Flint Township clerk faces ballot tampering charge in 2020 primary

Posted at 7:17 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 20:19:42-05

LANSING, Mich. — A former clerk in Flint Township faces a ballot tampering charge in connection to the August 2020 primary.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says Kathy Funk is accused of breaking a seal on a ballot container in an attempt to invalidate the votes inside ahead of an imminent recount.

The state says Funk ran for reelection and barely won following an unofficial count.

We’re told Funk also faces an additional charge for misconduct while in office. Each charge is a five-year felony.

"Election officials must uphold the integrity of their positions," says Nessel. "Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy. Our department is committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the perpetrator."

An arraignment hearing at the 67th District Court is pending, Nessel's office says.

