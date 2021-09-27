Former Detroit fire union official stole more than $200K in union funds, complaint alleges

(WXYZ) — A former Detroit fire union official stole more than $200,000 in union funds over several years, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

According to the complaint, which was unsealed today, Verdine Day was elected as treasurer for the executive board of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association in November of 2015 and served until her retirement in 2019.

During her time in that position, it is alleged that she falsely obtained about $167,900 by issuing checks in her name and then changing the name of the payee in the books, cashing checks she voided in the books and writing checks made payable to cash.

The complaint also alleges Day fraudulently charged more than $50,000 to DFFA credit cards while she was serving as treasurer and into her retirement.

Listed in the complaint are purchases of personal airfare, cruises, retail store items and alcohol among other things.

Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin stated in a press release, “This prosecution demonstrates that we will not tolerate union officers who abuse their authority and line their own pockets at the expense of the union’s membership. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to root out corruption and fraud involving unions.”

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, 62-year-old Day is facing a maximum of 30 years in prison on the bank fraud charge and up to 20 years in prison on the wire fraud charge.

Read the full complaint below: