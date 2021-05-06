Former Chippewa County attorney pleads guilty to perjury

LANSING, Mich. — A former Chippewa County attorney has pleaded guilty to one count of perjury and one count of felony false pretenses, according to the Michigan attorney general’s office.

We’re told 40-year-old Charles Malette’s license was rescinded after he was convicted for aggravated stalking a year ago.

Three embezzlement charges were dropped as part of the plea deal, the attorney general’s office says, adding Malette will pay more than $50,000 in restitution fees.

Malette reportedly had activity on a site that allows users to glean people’s reputations. It was this activity that led to the perjury charge, officials say, who add Malette denied knowledge of the site while testifying under oath, before admitting Tuesday that he had used the site.

“Licensed attorneys must adhere to the high standards set by both legal and ethical codes,” says Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel. “I’m proud of the work done by my team to reach this plea agreement with Mr. Malette.”

Malette is scheduled to be sentenced June 29.

