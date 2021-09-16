Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Ford to unveil new Expedition at Motor Bella

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
The company logo gleams off the chromed grille of an unsold 2021 Exlporer as it sits at a Ford dealership Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Ford logo
Posted at 10:52 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 10:52:16-04

(WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company will unveil the new Ford Expedition on Sept. 21 at Motor Bella, a six-day experiential auto show taking place at the M1 Concourse from September 21-26, 2021.

In addition to the new Ford vehicles, Lincoln will display the new 2022 Navigator flagship SUV and the Aviator Shinola Concept following their public debuts last month.

“Motor Bella is a next-generation mobility event that will combine big, exciting reveals like the one Ford has planned, with interactive, fun on-track and off-road activations to deliver a fresh and entertaining show experience to the public, the industry and the media,” said Rod Alberts, executive director, Detroit Auto Dealers Association, in a press release.

In addition to the Ford debuts, Motor Bella will feature activations and/or launches from Stellantis, GM and Toyota, with an expected 350 vehicles from 35 brands showcased throughout the show, as well as more than 80 speakers during Press, AutoMobili-D and Industry Days. The event will feature interactive displays on the KeyBank Track, a 120,000 sq. ft. off-road area and street course test drives. OEM participants will be organizing their own interactive displays and gamification-like drive opportunities for attendees.

Motor Bella will open to the public Sept. 23-26. Public days tickets are available for purchase.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
National Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 sidebar promo image

News on your time