Ford extending downtime at some assembly plants due to chip shortages

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford is extending the shutdowns at several plants because of the ongoing global computer chip shortage.

The company is confirming additional downtime at the following North American plants:

Chicago Assembly Plant, Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant F-150 and Transit lines, and Michigan Assembly Plant will be down the weeks of May 17 and 24. (In every case except Michigan Assembly, this is a continuation of previously announced down time)

Ohio Assembly Plant will continue to produce only Super Duty Chassis cabs and Medium Duty trucks through the week of May 17 and will be down the week of May 24

Kansas City Assembly Plant – Transit line – will operate on one shift the weeks of May 31 and June 7 to complete early builds of the E-Transit

Hermosillo Assembly Plant is down through the week of May 10

In addition, Kentucky Truck Plant will be down the weeks of June 7 and 14 to make plant modifications to prepare for the upcoming launch of the next-generation Super Duty

Both the Flat Rock Assembly Plant and the Michigan Assembly Plant are in metro Detroit. Flat Rock produces the Mustang and the Lincoln Continental. Michigan Assembly is located in Wayne and produces the Ranger pickup, as well as the all new Bronco.

Ford says the extended shutdown will not affect the launch of the Bronco, which officially goes on sale this summer.