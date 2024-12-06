Flags to be lowered, observing Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

MICHIGAN — Over 8 decades later, we remember the attack on Pearl Harbor when Japanese pilots dropped bombs on the military base there.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff on the 83rd anniversary— Saturday, December 7— to honor those killed in what is often seen as the moment that spurred the US into WWII.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the annual order Friday.

Flags should be raised to full-staff at sunrise, then immediately lowered to half-staff for the day and can return to full-staff on Sunday, December 8.

