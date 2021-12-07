Fennville and Livonia to receive grants toward improving water infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced that two West Michigan communities will receive funding to improve their respective water infrastructures.

Fennville and Livonia are two of the six communities around the state to receive part of a $2 million grant from the MI Clean Water plan, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“The MI Clean Water plan grants will help protect access to safe drinking water by directly investing in communities,” says Governor Whitmer. “With the $500 million MI Clean Water plan, we are helping communities replace lead service lines, tackle toxic contaminants like PFAS, repair failing septic systems, lower water rates, and do so much more for their residents.”

We’re told Fennville will receive $260,000 and Livonia will be given $425,900 toward their respective infrastructures.

