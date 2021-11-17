FBI, police appeal for tips to solve 2018 death of hunter

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities again are asking the public for help to solve the killing of a Lansing-area hunter who was shot during the 2018 deer season.

The FBI and local police made an appeal at the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area in Bath Township.

Tuesday is the third anniversary of Chong Moua Yang’s death.

The 68-year-old Yang went to the Rose Lake game area with a shotgun, knife and backpack.

The Lansing man was later found dead, but his possessions were missing.

The killing remains unsolved.

A daughter, Mai Yang, says it's possible that recovery of the missing possessions might provide clues.

Anyone with information can call (517) 641-6271.