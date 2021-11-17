Watch
FBI, police appeal for tips to solve 2018 death of hunter

Courtesy of FBI
Chong Maou Yang Casual.jpg
Posted at 7:30 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 07:30:18-05

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities again are asking the public for help to solve the killing of a Lansing-area hunter who was shot during the 2018 deer season.

The FBI and local police made an appeal at the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area in Bath Township.

Tuesday is the third anniversary of Chong Moua Yang’s death.

The 68-year-old Yang went to the Rose Lake game area with a shotgun, knife and backpack.

Chong Moua Yang Hunting Gear.jpg

The Lansing man was later found dead, but his possessions were missing.

The killing remains unsolved.

A daughter, Mai Yang, says it's possible that recovery of the missing possessions might provide clues.

Anyone with information can call (517) 641-6271.

