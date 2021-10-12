FBI, multiple agencies helping in search of missing Michigan woman

(WXYZ) — The FBI, Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR and other agencies are assisting the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a missing 52-year-old woman, the sheriff's office confirms.

According to Crime Stoppers, Dee Warner was last seen at her residence on Munger Road in Franklin Township in Lenawee County on the evening of April 24, 2021.

She reportedly had no contact with her family and friends on the phone or on Facebook since April 25, 2021.

The sheriff’s office said they are doing another search of Warner’s residence in Franklin Township and the surrounding area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 517-264-5364.