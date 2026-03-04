Faster Horses Festival won't return for 2nd straight year, organizers say

(WXYZ) — The Faster Horses Festival won't take place for the second straight year, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The annual country music festival that takes place at Michigan International Speedway drew more than 100,000 people over the three-day weekend.

"While the festival will not take place this year, we are proud of the memories created and the impact it has had on live music in Michigan," the post reads. "We remain grateful to the fans, artists, partners, and the Michigan International Speedway community who have supported Faster Horses over the years."

The post on Facebook was the first since Jan. 31, 2025, when they announced Faster Horses was pausing for 2025.

However, in that post, organizers said, "We are taking the year to make plans for a bigger and better Faster Horses for our fans who deserve the absolute best."