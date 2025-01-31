Faster Horses Festival calls off 2025 series

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Faster Horses has canceled its 2025 music festival.

The annual event is held in Brooklyn, Michigan, every summer.

A reason for the cancellation was not given but organizers say the year off will give them an opportunity to make future events “bigger and better.”

“While we hope to bring you something in the future, for now we encourage you to keep the community strong and support live music in Michigan!” organizers say.

