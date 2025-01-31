Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Faster Horses Festival calls off 2025 series

Faster Horses this weekend
© marc nader / mgnader photographer
Marc Nader
<p>http://fasterhorsesfestival.com/experience/</p>
Faster Horses this weekend
Posted
and last updated

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Faster Horses has canceled its 2025 music festival.

The annual event is held in Brooklyn, Michigan, every summer.

A reason for the cancellation was not given but organizers say the year off will give them an opportunity to make future events “bigger and better.”

“While we hope to bring you something in the future, for now we encourage you to keep the community strong and support live music in Michigan!” organizers say.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward