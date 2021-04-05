Farm Bureau pledges $100,000 to MSU project

LANSING, Mich. — The Farm Bureau Family of Companies announced in a press release today their $100,000 pledge to Michigan State University’s Project RAISE (Raise for Agriculture Industries, Shows and Education).

“We believe this expansion effort has the potential to bolster education and awareness of Michigan’s agricultural industry as well as create a national attraction for showcasing Michigan agricultural products, livestock, equipment, and more,” said Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies President Carl Bednarski. “As the voice of agriculture, investing in and supporting programs that benefit our industry is an important tribute to our history and our future.”

The project aims to increase MSU’s Agriculture and Livestock Education and will roughly be $4 million. The 40,000-square-foot expansion will allow increased animal housing, exhibit space and an indoor area for warming up animals.

“The proposed Pavilion expansion will greatly increase the number and size of shows and events possible and is expected to directly increase the economic impact of this major venue showcasing Michigan agriculture to over $7.2 million annually to the local economy,” Bednarski said.