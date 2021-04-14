Extended Benefits program for unemployment ending April 17

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Extended Benefits program will no longer be payable after April 17 because of the state’s lower employment rate, the Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Wednesday.

Extended Benefits are available when the state’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% for three months in a row.

The program goes into an effect when the unemployment rate is high and gives an additional 13 to 20 weeks of benefits for those who’ve already exhausted their regular unemployment benefits and other extension programs.

To date, Michigan has paid about $419 million in Extended Benefits.

The UIA says it has begun notifying the 16,000 claimants who are currently receiving Extended Benefits so they’ll be aware ahead of the April 17 cut-off.

If a claimant who had been receiving these benefits can’t establish a new, regular claim – or isn’t eligible for PEUC or PUA benefits – that claimant is no longer eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

SEE MORE: Michigan UIA begins PUA, PEUC unemployment payments

“Fortunately, with the federal extensions that were implemented on March 27, claimants who were on the Extended Benefits program most likely will be able to receive benefits through other federal programs such as Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA),” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting director of the UIA.

Those needing other state assistance programs, including health care, food and cash assistance, can find resources here.