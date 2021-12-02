EXPLAINER: Why was Michigan suspect charged with terrorism?

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan prosecutors are charging a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.

The state’s 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says it's not a typical charge, but says those who were shot aren't the only victims and thousands of kids were terrorized.

Ethan Crumbley also was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the attack at Oxford High School. He has pleaded not guilty.

