EXPLAINER: Why was Michigan suspect charged with terrorism?

Paul Sancya/AP
Ethan Crumbley appears on a video arraignment at 52nd District Court in front of Judge Nancy Carniak in Rochester Hills, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Authorities say Crumbley, 15-year-old sophomore, opened fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Dec 02, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan prosecutors are charging a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.

The state’s 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says it's not a typical charge, but says those who were shot aren't the only victims and thousands of kids were terrorized.

Ethan Crumbley also was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the attack at Oxford High School. He has pleaded not guilty.

