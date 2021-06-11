Examining the guardianship legislation just introduced in Lansing

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're taking a closer look at the legislation aimed at protecting loved ones and their families going through the guardianship system.

We're being joined by Assistant Attorney General and Head of the Elder Abuse Task Force Katharyn Barron to talk about it.

"They're going to help on a number of fronts," Barron says. "These initiatives talk about exactly what the legislation is going to do, so I'll talk about just a few of them. Courts are going to need to make findings of fact on the record and that's important. When a person with priority for appointment for a guardian is passed over for what we often refer to as professional guardians. So, in the case that many of your viewers are familiar with that involved Barb Delbridge and Bob Mitchell, when they passed over Bob's daughter Marcie, the judge will now have to make findings of fact on the record why they were passing over a person with priority, Marcie, a person who had the guardian ad litem's nod and report and instead went to a professional guardian. So that's one of them that we think will make a big difference. Certainly would have made a difference in that case."