Examining the cases of people who have been wrongfully convicted

In WXYZ/s Up Front repor, a closer look at the people who are wrongfully convicted in our state and around the country.

Some of the latest reports show that wrongful convictions occur in 6% of criminal convictions which result in a prison sentence.

Guest: David Williams, an attorney with Western Michigan University Cooley Innocence Project, to talk about it.

"This happens, usually, when something is missed in an investigation and, often, pieces of evidence don't come out at trial for one reason or another and it's not until years later that someone like our project gets involved and we can finally investigate and take time and figure out what went wrong," says Williams. "As far as what someone should do if they feel they've been wrongfully arrested, they should contact a defense attorney as soon as possible, the best one they can afford, and maybe try and get that resolved."