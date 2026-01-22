Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ex-U-M football coach Sherrone Moore appears in court on Thursday

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was in court today for the first time since his arraignment.
Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking
(WXYZ) — Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore appeared in court today for the first time since his arraignment.

Sherrone Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, told the court she filed a motion to quash. A motion hearing was scheduled for February 17 regarding the request.

Moore's probable cause hearing was adjourned until March 19.

Moore is charged with felony home invasion along with additional misdemeanor counts, including stalking.

It's tied to allegations he confronted his former mistress and threatened to take his own life after his firing by the university last month. Moore confronted his former staffer as she was preparing to leave town on December 10 after filing a report with the university, according to testimony we obtained. The confrontation came after Moore was fired.

According to the court transcript, Pittsfield Township Detective Jessica Welker testified on December 12 that the former staffer’s attorney, Heidi Sharp, called police and said her client called her, saying, “He’s here. He’s here. Sherrone is here.”

Moore was arrested later that day.

WXYZ Web Team

Following his arraignment, Moore was released on a $25,000 bond.

