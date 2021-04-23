Watch
Ex-priest pleads guilty to abuse in Upper Peninsula in '80s

Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 23, 2021
ONTONAGON, Mich. (AP) — A former priest who left Michigan decades ago has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing teens in the Upper Peninsula in the 1980s.

The attorney general's office says 75-year-old Gary Jacobs pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County and will serve at least eight years in prison.

Jacobs is scheduled to make a similar similar plea deal in Dickinson County on May 3.

The Diocese of Marquette has said Jacobs was removed from ministry in 1988 and left the state.

He was living in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when he was charged in January 2020.

