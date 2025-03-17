Watch Now
Ever left something really important behind? This 'tail' has you beat

Cheboygan Police Officers Duvall and Spray retrieve 'Wally' the alligator from motel room
City of Cheboygan
CHEBOYGAN, Mich. — Of all the strange items left behind at a motel, alligator now tops the list for the employees at the Pine River Motel.

Yep — Alligator. Sparkly teeth, scaly tail, claws... and all.

This tale begins on March 14 when the staff were cleaning a room after check-out.

Cheboygan Police tracked down the owner and found 'Wally' was one of several exotic animals the man kept and presented to area elementary schools.

He'd discovered Wally was missing, but had already left town and didn't know when or where the escape had happened.

Wally was allowed to continue using the room until the owner could pick him up Friday night, at which point Cheboygan Police and employees at the Pine River Motel said 'see ya later'.

