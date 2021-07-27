Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Enbridge removes anchor from Michigan's Straits of Mackinac

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. Officials tell The Associated Press that Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's administration and Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge have reached a deal on replacing 65-year-old twin pipelines in a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. An announcement was scheduled for Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018. Officials tell the AP the agreement calls for shutting down the Line 5 pipes in the Straits of Mackinac connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Enbridge Line 5 pipeline
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 12:56:26-04

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge says it has retrieved an anchor that broke away from a maintenance vessel while on the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac.

The mishap occurred last Wednesday as a contractor was doing seasonal work on the underwater section of its oil pipeline called Line 5.

The contractor deployed an anchor about halfway between the line's dual underwater pipes.

When the crew later tried to raise it, the shackle connecting it to the cable failed.

A crane on a barge was used Sunday to lift the 15,000-pound object to the surface.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time