EGLE, Michigan Chamber, Meijer announce 'historic effort' to boost state's recycling efforts

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) joined the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, Meijer and bipartisan state officeholders to kick off the NextCycle Michigan initiative.

The partnership will help fund infrastructure investments to promote the development of markets for recycled materials and recycled products, including “shovel-ready projects, state-of-the-art technology installation and innovation grants,” a news release said Monday.

In 2020 and 2021 so far, $97 million has been committed to recycling projects.

Partners have included Meijer, Henry Ford Health System, GFL Environmental, Carton Council, Foodservice Packaging Institute, U.S. Business Council for Sustained Development, Emterra and Great Lakes Tissue, among others.

EGLE also announced a combined total of more than $4.9 million in Renew Michigan grants to recipients in 45 communities statewide to support the NextCycle initiative.

It’s all part of the largest push in state history to promote recycling activities that divert materials away from landfills, while also aiming to boost local economies and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Renew Michigan Fund was created in 2019 to bolster the state’s recycling efforts.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to raise Michigan’s recycling rate to 30% by 2025 and ultimately reach 45% annually.

Michigan’s current recycling rate sits at 15%.