Eastern Michigan University reviewing two fraternities after reported sex assault complaints

(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University said it is reviewing two fraternities at the center of reported sex assault complaints made by individuals and organizations, according to a letter from University President James M. Smith.

The two fraternities, Delta Tau Delta and Alpha Sigma Phi, will have an evaluation done regarding their “future status” on campus, according to the letter.

The letter also outlined the actions the school is taking to help prevent sexual assault, support survivors and hold perpetrators accountable. Actions include annual Title IX training for students, distributing a survivors handbook and establishing a new resource guide for employees on how to file a Title IX report and communicate with survivors among other initiatives.

“EMU’s campus is a safe place. But as long as any student lives in fear of sexual assault, we have critical work to do. We will not rest on our laurels; we will not stop searching for ways to improve our processes, our safety practices, our outreach, and our training,” said Smith in the letter.

You can read the full letter here.