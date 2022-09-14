East Michigan man arrested after leading authorities on multi-county pursuit

(WXMI) — A chase spanning multiple counties ended with the arrest of a 39-year-old Monroe man Tuesday evening.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies became involved in the chase after receiving reports of an individual shooting at authorities before a pursuit began through Branch County.

We’re told a deputy tracked the suspect to Albion Township after the latter’s mobile phone pinged near Homer.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect took off and fired a pistol more than once from the window.

The suspect led authorities on a chase through Jackson, Ingham and Eaton counties until it ended near Eaton Rapids after the suspect hit spike strips, according to CCSO.

From there, deputies say the suspect took off on foot with the gun until he surrendered behind a private home.

No one was hurt in the ordeal.

The suspect has since been taken to the Calhoun County Jail pending charges, the sheriff’s office says.

Those with knowledge regarding the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube