East Lansing schools, City Hall closed due to threat

Brittainy Newman/AP
View of an empty classroom at P.S. 5 Port Morris, a Bronx elementary school, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 11:18:52-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Schools in East Lansing, as well as City Hall, are closed Wednesday in response to “concerning” message posted to social media.

East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS) says no particular building was targeted but "East Lansing" was threatened directly.

School will remain closed for the day while ELPS collaborates with police in a joint investigation.

School officials ask students, families and staff to check their emails for updates. Additional correspondence is expected to reach their inboxes by around noon.

The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) released a notice saying the department was also threatened, prompting them to lock down City Hall.

Police say their staff members will be posted near the doors.

