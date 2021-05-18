East Jordan man arrested for assault involving ordinance officer

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. — A state trooper responded to reports of a homeowner firing a weapon at a Jordan Township ordinance officer on Tuesday, May 11, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told dispatchers made contact with the homeowner on Old State Road and commanded them to walk out of the home with their hands up after authorities arrived.

Benjamin Neil Misner, 38, complied, according to MSP. Authorities say the ordinance officer was snapping photos of present ordinance violations from the road. That was when Misner, accompanied by another individual, stepped out of the home and started arguing with the officer before firing rounds at the ground near the officer, authorities say.

MSP tells us Misner was arrested and taken to the Antrim County Jail.

We’re told Misner was arraigned in 86th District Court where he received a $50,000 PR bond.

