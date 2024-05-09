MICHIGAN — The teen years get a bad wrap when it comes to puberty and mental health, but that cliché doesn’t tell the whole story— and ignores some warning signs you should get ahead of.

“Starting puberty brings on these physical changes that are— they're pretty obvious and [it] can set children apart from their peers,” says Dr Kristin Gregory, medical director of behavioral health at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Puberty starts for girls around age 8 and boys around 9 years old. Gregory explains this shift can leave kids on shaky ground socially and mentally. When it happens early, it can have a lasting impact.

It’s called ‘Precocious Puberty’. Just remember; a precociousness kid is one who might hit social milestones early and act a little older than expected— like a 5-year-old shaking hands and saying ‘good to meet you’ or a 10-year-old grasping the fundamentals of taxes. Precocious Puberty means they’re hitting these physical milestones ahead of schedule.

"The average age of puberty onset has been decreasing over time in the U.S., with some research pointing to estrogen in cosmetic products, diets high in fast food, and childhood obesity as common risk factors for early onset puberty."

In their quest to belong, kids can begin to reach beyond their typical friend group—but that also means they’re being pressured to keep up.

“They might seek out older friends who look more like them and get involved in older friend behaviors or risky behaviors,” –behaviors like experimenting with substances and sexual activities, says Gregory.

These presumptions can be especially damaging to girls’ mental health, as their physical developments are more immediately noticeable than boys. Whether they are or not, their peers may assume they’re taking part in these activities, furthering the distance and growing the feeling of ostracization kids might feel.

So what can parents do?

“Learn about it,” says Gregory— it sounds too easy, but there are several resources you can use to stay ahead of this curve-ball. The first place to start is with your children.

Precocious Puberty starts before age 8 for girls and before age 9 for boys



What to look for:

· Acne

· Pubic or underarm hair

· Rapid changes in height

· Breast growth and first period in girls

· Testicle/penis growth, facial hair, and a deeper voice/voice cracking in boys



Why it's important to know about:

Precocious Puberty can increase a child's risk of depression and anxiety

It can also lead to premature expectations from peers, often fostering rumored or actual participation in substance abuse or sexual activity.

Hormonal imbalances or more serious conditions, like tumors, can trigger it.



What their doctor can do to confirm:

Bloodwork and imaging

Recommend a behavioral health specialist or peer-to-peer support group

Arm you with information on what to expect and how to proceed

Talk to your kids about what they’re going through and what their peers might be going through, and make sure they know they can always talk to you. Take a moment to underline the need to show empathy for their peers in the face of rumors. This can help stop habits that lead to objectification and decreased self-confidence in teens and adults.

The next place to go is your child’s pediatrician—ask them about what to expect and how to help your kid through it. They can recommend behavioral specialists if needed or peer-to-peer support groups for yourself or your child.