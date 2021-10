CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Police say a driver from Indiana was hurt after a crash Thursday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Redfield in the Edwardsburg area located in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the 2001 Ford Explorer lost control went off the roadway, and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Drugs and alcohol do not believe to be factors in the crash.