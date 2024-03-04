Dr. Rema Vassar resigns as MSU Board of Trustees chair before special meeting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dr. Rema Vassar has resigned as the Michigan State University Board of Trustees chair ahead of tonight's special meeting, 7 Action News has confirmed with the university.

In a letter obtained by 7 Action News, Dr. Vasser said she plans to stay on the board and that her resignation is effective upon the naming of a new Chair.

"Throughout my career, I have been an advocate for education as an elixir to cure that ails our society," Vassar says in the letter, addressed to MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz and her fellow trustees. "I have been and will always be especially dedicated to advocating for those are marginalized, victimized, ignored, and suffering in educational spaces. This has been and will continue to be my focus and life's work."

Vassar has served as Chair for just over a year, serving as the first Black woman to chair the MSU board.

As 7 Investigator Ross Jones reported earlier this evening, this comes ahead of tonight's special meeting over Zoom. In that meeting, the board is expected to discuss a report released Thursdayby Miller & Chevalier, an independent law firm hired last year after trustee Brianna Scott alleged that Vassar bullied colleguages on the board, in addition to the interim president Teresa Woodruff, and regularly violated the school's code of contact.

Back in October of 2023, 7 Action News spoke with Vassar after Sen. Debbie Stabenow called for her to resign.

"I have been honored to serve as Chairwoman, and I look forward to continuning to support the University's land grant mission as a Trustee," Vassar continued in her resignation letter. "As a Trustee, I will continue to advocate for the best outcomes for all who are affiliated with Michigan State University. It is my sincere desire to move forward, support youm and work together with my fellow Trustees and for those who want the best for all Spartans."