Docs: Michigan man arrested, charged after threatening to kill feds, Whitmer

SEBEWAING, Mich. — A Huron County man is accused of threatening to kill federal officials as well as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Court records allege Randall Robert Berka II submitted multiple threats on a YouTude channel targeting government officials as well as the LGBTQ+ community.

He has since been taken into custody, according to the U.S. District Court – Eastern District of Michigan.

According to the complaint, Berka — who lives with his parents in Sebewaing — said “biden deserves to die,” a reference to President Joe Biden, and that he was “more than willing tot kill whitmer,” a reference to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Berka also wrote, "I’ll kill anyone who tries to take my guns,” according to the FBI.

We’re told Berka has been charged with illegally possessing a firearm.

We reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which says they are investigating the alleged threats.

Berka was involuntarily committed for mental health care in 2012 and declared incapacitated, which bars him from possessing guns or ammunition, the FBI said.

His mother purchased four firearms for him in the past year, but now believes he “should be arrested and put in prison,” the FBI said in the complaint.

She "does not think the mental health treatment is working," the FBI said.

Read the full complaint:

Berka Complaint by WXMI on Scribd

