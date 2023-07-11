DNR: Northern Michigan wildfire 80% contained, fire risk still high

LANSING, Mich. — A Northern Michigan wildfire is 80% contained a day after it was first reported in Wexford County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the call first came in Monday afternoon. The fire had already burned 20 acres before first responders were dispatched.

The fire was caused by a power line, according to the DNR.

“The 4 Corners Fire started in Wexford County Monday afternoon and quickly spread to Manistee County,” says Don Klingler, resource protection manager for the DNR. “Several structures were lost during the fire, but we are still working on finalizing our investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

We’re told the fire is currently estimated at around 225 acres. Klinger says fire danger is still high.

The DNR adds 30 people vacated their homes Monday. Klinger says evacuation orders are no longer in effect.

Visit the DNR’s webpage for fire safety tips and other information.

