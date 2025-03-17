Swamp fire burns 21 acres in Montcalm County

VESTABURG, Mich. — Multiple departments joined the fight soon after a ditch fire was reported, as it quickly spread across a huge swath of wooded, swampy land.

According to a post by the Richland Township Fire Department, Vestaburg MI, it was called in just before 9 p.m. Friday near Lake Montcalm Rd and Caris Rd.

Departments from Crystal, Day Township, and Home Township, as well as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources were called in to help with the Montcalm County Dispatch and Montcalm County Emergency Services coordinating the efforts.

It took until just after 2:15 a.m. to put the 21-acre wall of flames down.

The post shows no one was hurt, but windy conditions were a major reason this fire spread so far so fast.

Investigators say they believe the fire was unintentional.

