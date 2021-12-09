Detroit's TCF Center renamed to Huntington Place following merger

DETROIT — Detroit's Convention Center is getting a new name once again. Formerly known as the TCF Center and before that, Cobo Center, it will now be called the Huntington Place.

The change comes after the merger of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and TCF Financial Corporation.

In Augusta 2019, the center was renamed to the TCF Center after years of being named Cobo Center.

The convention center's name has been under fire in recent years. Some have called its namesake, Albert Cobo, a racist for policies he enacted during his time as mayor.

Chemical Bank purchased the name rights to Cobo Center as part of a $33 million deal – that includes rights to the name for the next 22 years. Chemical Bank merged with TCF bank, which then merged with Huntington.

“We are proud that following the TCF-Huntington merger, the name of our new combined bank now graces the walls of this civic center that means so much to the people of Detroit and all of southeast Michigan. From high school graduations to the North American International Auto Show, from speeches by sitting presidents to the annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, this venerable facility is part of the fabric of our community and Huntington is fortunate to now be a part of it,” said Gary Torgow, Chairman, Huntington Bank.

“Our naming rights agreement, which was a priority for the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, began with TCF Bank and continues with Huntington Bank in strengthening the Center’s financial future. We are dedicated not only to being a contributor to our region’s economic vitality, but also to creating jobs and enhancing the attraction of our destination to visitors,” said Lisa Canada, Chair, DRCFA. “Both of our organizations have a deep commitment to the communities we serve.”