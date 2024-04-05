Detroit Tigers' Home Opener: Preparing for the 2024/25 baseball season at Comerica Park

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers are back at Comerica Park for the first game of the 2024/25 baseball season.

It's their first game at home since the regular season started over a week ago, and it's been a great start. The team won five of their six games played so far.

On Friday, April 5, the Detroit Tigers will take on the Oakland Athletics with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

It's a tradition for many in the city of Detroit and beyond, gathering for the Opening Day festivities and tailgates ahead of the game.

The official "Tigers Opening Day Tailgate", presented by Miller Lite and Bally Sports Detroit begins at 9 a.m. at Grand Circus Park. It's a family-free event with live music, interactive games, food trucks, alcoholic beverages, photo stations, an autograph session with Tigers alumnus Dave Rozema and other activities.

There will also be pregame food, live music and drinks on Columbia Street.

In the ballpark there will be several family-friendly activities as well:



Bands at Big Cat Court and Section 101

DJ's on the Comerica Landing, Comerica Entry and on-field/dugout

Opening Day signable logos at each gate, presented by Rocket Mortgage

Opening Day-themed photo ops throughout the concourse (marquee letters, opening day photo frame, putting challenge all presented by Rocket Mortgage)

FOX 17 spoke with Comerica Park's Executive Chef Mark Szubeczak who says there are several new menu items for fans to look forward to this season as well as a variety of unique twists on ballpark and local favorites.

In addition to baseball this summer, there will be several concerts and performances in the Detroit market at Comerica Park, Little Cesars Arena and Pine Knob Music Theatre.

For those fans who are planning on attending one or several of the around 162 regular season games, there are several special events and giveaways throughout. For the full game schedule and/or to purchase tickets, click here.