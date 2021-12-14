Detroit Pistons owner to donate more than 10,000 toys, bikes, tablets, to Michigan youth in need

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is giving back to the community this holiday season with his annual toys, bicycles, and tablets giveaway.

Starting December 14, Gores will begin giving away more than 10,000 gifts to families in Detroit, Flint, and those surrounding neighborhoods.

Tricycles with helmets will be gifted to all children under three. Children ages 4-7 will receive bicycles (assembled) with helmets. Youth ages 8-10 will receive drones, and kids ages 11-13 will receive tablets.

“We launched this effort 15 years ago to spread happiness to kids and families in Michigan during the holiday season," Gores said. “All children deserve a chance to smile and feel the joy of the holidays at this special time of year.”

U.S. Marines and volunteers of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program will host a special gift event for families and children in Detroit on December 14. Voices of Children will be coordinating a similar event in Flint on December 16.

The Gores family’s giveaway is in partnership with Toys for Tots. Together the organizations have delivered over 120,000 toys to more than

52,000 children.