Detroit bars & restaurants ready for first 'normal' Opening Day since 2019

(WXYZ) — The excitement for Detroit Tigers Opening Day goes beyond the thrill of baseball. Businesses across Downtown Detroit are hoping to get a boost this spring and summer, especially after a limited-capacity Opening Day last year.

They're excited for the near-normal Opening Day, and are gearing up to welcome back fans for one of Detroit's biggest parties.

"It's a long time coming. it's a holiday downtown and it's good to see it back. It really is," one fan, George Fillar, said.

"The season is here. The weather is breaking. It's always cold on opening day but it's like a rite of passage. It's like Michigan," another fan said.

Stephanie Prechel, the general manager at Anchor Bar on Fort St., said she and her team are excited to start serving once again after closing temporarily in January.

"We're so excited to have everyone come back. Welcoming back our old people that have been back and our regulars and all new faces," Prechel said.

Anchor Bar is a Detroit staple, and a known hangout for Downtown Detroit workers, sports fans, and legendary journalists.

They have a new menu while holding onto iconic staples. Drink specials will happen on Friday and they will open at 9 a.m. for Opening Day.

"The more the merrier. I'd love to see everyone back celebrating opening day," Prechel said.

On Adams St. near Comerica Park, Brass Rail will be tossing dough and making fresh pizza for fans.

"Honestly, Opening day is a Detroit Holiday. It's a Detroit Holiday. People want to come out and party and Thank God it's on a Friday sometimes it's on a Monday or Tuesday and it's not as busy," Kevin Weathers, the Brass Rail bar manager, said.

Weathers said this is going to be one of the busiest days he's seen in nearly the last five years, and they'll be opening at 9 a.m.

"We'll be open, volume permitting. We don't have a set closing time. We will be open as long as we are making money. I expect craziness and I embrace it," Weathers said.