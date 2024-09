KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are warning residents of a 911 outage impacting AT&T customers in multiple states, including Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says AT&T is working to restore service.

If an emergency occurs before the issue is rectified, Kalamazoo County residents are instructed to call dispatchers at 269-488-8911.

