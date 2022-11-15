Deloitte to design and install new computer system for Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has announced that Deloitte will design and install their new computer system. The system is expected to be fully operational in 2025.

The new computer system by Deloitte is described as modern, innovative, and user focused. It will replace the Michigan Integrated Data Automated System, which was put into use almost a decade ago under Governor Rick Snyder.

Deloitte supports unemployment insurance benefits and tax systems in 15 states, including California, Florida, and Massachusetts.

“The Unemployment Insurance Agency is working hard every day to improve all the ways that Michigan workers interact with our unemployment system, and that starts with a new computer system that is human-centered and easy to use,” said Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale. “Already, the UIA is in better shape than at any time over the last decade – but that’s not good enough. Michigan workers should be able to apply for benefits with confidence, so they can support their families without worrying about when or if they’ll receive benefits. I am committed to developing a robust and secure system that provides Michiganders with the help they need when they need it.”

