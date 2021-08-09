Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Dead body found in Lake Superior

items.[0].image.alt
NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab and <b><a href="http://www.ssec.wisc.edu/">Space Science and Engineering Center</a> at the University of Wisconsin-Madison</b>
Satellite imagery shows Lake Superior on Feb. 15, 2021 around 1 p.m.
Lake Superior Feb. 15, 2021
Posted at 8:26 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 20:26:08-04

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. — The body of one man was found in Lake Superior.

Marquette Police Department officers located the body of the dead man near an arena being searched for a missing kayaker northwest of Partridge Island.

After the body was recovered from the water it was transported to Upper Peninsula Health Systems via EMS.

Authorities are withholding information pending the confirmation of the deceased’s identity and the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time