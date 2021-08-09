Dead body found in Lake Superior

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. — The body of one man was found in Lake Superior.

Marquette Police Department officers located the body of the dead man near an arena being searched for a missing kayaker northwest of Partridge Island.

After the body was recovered from the water it was transported to Upper Peninsula Health Systems via EMS.

Authorities are withholding information pending the confirmation of the deceased’s identity and the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

