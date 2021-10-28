DEA warning about a spike in meth and fentanyl in Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The DEA is sending a warning about the amount of meth and fentanyl coming into Michigan.

The Drug Enforcement Administration agents say they’re seizing amounts that you would typically see at the southern border.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the astronomical number of overdoses,” said Laura Solomon.

As someone who works on the front line at a drug addiction treatment center, Solomon is the one who picks up the calls for help.

“This week, of the 8 patients, I would say half of them found a sibling or a spouse dead,” she adds.

She’s the director of Advanced Rapid Detox inside Conner Creek Hospital in Detroit.

Solomon says fentanyl is taking over.

“It’s just a matter of time with fentanyl before you get a bad batch that kills you or your family member,” she adds.

DEA agent Keith Martin says the amount of fentanyl they are finding in Michigan is skyrocketing.

“Last year for example a seizure of 100 fentanyl pills would be a good seizure. Then we started seizing a thousand, then ten thousand, so that’s very concerning,” said Martin.

He says they are also seeing similar trends with meth.

“This year we have had multiple hundred pounds seizure of meth in Michigan. Those are seizures that you typically see at the border,” Martin adds.

Drugs you’ll find at the border, making their way to the streets of Michigan.

“These fentanyl pills, they look like an Oxy 30 or Percocet or Adderall and the Mexican drug cartels are making them so good that it takes a chemist to determine if it’s an actual pill or not,” Martin adds.

By the time people find out what it truly is, it’s sometimes too late.

“What’s killing our people is fentanyl,” said Martin.

That doesn’t have to be the end result for someone struggling with addiction.

“I’m not saying we are the only solution but we are one of them,” Solomon adds.

For more on Advanced Rapid Detox call (800) 603-1813.

“There is no time like the present to get help somewhere,” she adds.

To contact the National Drug Attention Hotline call 1-800-662-4357.