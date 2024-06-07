Day of awareness punctuates Month of Action against gun violence

MICHIGAN — Today is Gun Violence Awareness Day, marking just one portion of Silence the Violence’s Month of Action.

For 17 years, the organization has gathered those who’ve lost loved ones to march and advocate within their communities for change in legislation, attention for proactive programs, and an increase of the public consciousness on the subject.

Silence the Violence is hosting events to support their efforts around West Michigan Friday and through the month of June, including resource fairs, film screenings, gun lock distributions, arts events, trainings and teach-ins, and a gun buy-back with on-site gun destruction.

Grand Rapids

June 7 - Gun Violence Awareness Day resource fair

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Butterworth Hospital

2-4 p.m. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital



Kalamazoo

June 7: 2-4 p.m. Premiere of “What Went Wrong” at Urban Alliance



Holland

June 9: 2-4 p.m. Wear Orange at Centennial Park

June 27: 6-7:30 p.m. Teach-In on the New Gun Violence Legislation



Ada

June 25: 6-8 p.m. Crafting for Change at Ada Township Park Gazebo



Grand Haven

June 22: 10:30a.m.-Noon Silent March to End Gun Violence, starting at Central Park



Whitehall

June 24: 6-7:30 p.m. Gun Violence Teach-In at the White Lake Community Library

Gun Violence Awareness Day is recognized as the first Friday in June in remembrance of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old shot and killed in 2013.

According to a release formalizing the day from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Pendleton's birthday was in June.

“Gun violence is a uniquely American problem, and we must take action to keep Michiganders safe as they go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands in their community,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, we honor those we have lost to gun violence, support survivors, and commit ourselves to taking action to protect public safety and save lives."

This crisis continues to steal the lives of our children and traumatize communities across our state,” said Kazia Kelly, lead of the Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action and gun violence survivor.

endgunviolencemi.org/silence

Participants in Gun Violence Awareness Day are asked to wear orange to bring attention to the subject.

Month of Action events are free, though registration is encouraged to help organizers know how many to expect.

Volunteers are always needed. You can let them know you’d like to join their efforts when registering for an event.