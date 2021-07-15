David Koechner from 'The Office' & 'Anchorman' coming to Motor City Comic Con

(WXYZ) — David Koechner, known for his roles in "The Office," the "Anchorman" films and more is appearing at Motor City Comic Con this fall.

Koechner will appear on all three days of the event. He joins Mario Lopez and Breckin Meyer who have already been announced.

After being canceled in 2020 and postponed in 2021, the event is returning to the Suburban Collection Showplace from Oct. 15-17.

This year, the event is offering fans the option to buy a wristband ahead of time and have it shipped to you. The RFID wristbands are personalized. You can also pick it up early to avoid the lines.

Tickets are $30 for an adult day pass on Friday, $40 for an adult Saturday day pass and $35 for an adult day pass on Sunday. A weekend adult pass is $85 and a VIP fan pass is $249.

Kids are $10 for Friday and Saturday and free on Sundays; a weekend pass is $20 for kids.

Click here to buy tickets.